Travis Head Predicts Konstas’ Recall as Opener for WTC Final, Says He’s Likely to Return to Middle-Order

New Delhi: Australia batter Travis Head has indicated that he is most likely to return to the middle-order for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s. He expects young Sam Konstas to reclaim his opening position alongside veteran Usman Khawaja for the crucial clash against South Africa.

Head’s Bold Move as Opener in Sri Lanka Test

Head had a successful stint as an opener during the first Sri Lanka Test, smashing a half-century off just 35 balls and helping Australia secure a commanding victory over the hosts. This move came after Sam Konstas was dropped, sparking considerable debate in Australia about the selection.

Head’s Confidence in Konstas’ Return

Despite the controversy surrounding the decision to drop Konstas, Head expressed confidence that the 19-year-old could make his way back into the side for the WTC final against South Africa. “Most likely I’ll go back into the middle-order and Sam would open, but I’m glad I’m not a selector. Josh [Inglis] has had an amazing start, guys are playing well, and Greeny’s [Cameron Green] going to be fit,” Head said ahead of Thursday’s second Test, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

He added that Australia’s strength lies in the competition for spots within the team. “It’s better having seven or eight batters talked about than three or four,” he said.

Middle-Order Likely for Head in Australia

Head also reiterated that it’s unlikely he will open the batting in seaming conditions. “I’ve had conversations with Ron and Pat, they know where I stand and that I’ll do anything they require. But I’m in the position they want me to be in,” he said. “As long as I keep being consistent in that position and trying to do as well as I can, that’s great, but it’s probably unlikely that I would [open] in Australia with where we’ve been in the last two years. It feels like the middle order is the spot in Australia for me.”

Head’s commitment to the team and his adaptability remain clear as Australia prepares for the upcoming challenges.