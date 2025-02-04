South Korea and US in Talks to Arrange Top Diplomats’ Meeting in Washington

Seoul: South Korea is currently in discussions with the United States to arrange a meeting between their top diplomats in Washington, a move that could mark the first such talks since the launch of the Donald Trump administration, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

Diplomatic Plans Amid Growing Speculation

The foreign ministry’s comment follows increasing speculation that South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul may travel to Washington next week for a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two sides had discussed coordinating the details for in-person talks during a phone call last month.

“The foreign ministry is consulting with the US to arrange a foreign ministers’ meeting as soon as possible,” said ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong in a press briefing.

Also Read: Australia Residents Warned of Ongoing Flood Threat

Cho’s Likely Visit Ahead of Multilateral Gatherings

Cho is expected to visit Washington next week before attending two major multilateral meetings later in the month. He is slated to participate in the Munich Security Conference in Germany from February 14-16, followed by a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, from February 20-21.

“We’re positively considering the minister’s attendance for both occasions,” a diplomatic source said. “We are preparing with the possibility in mind that the talks (with Rubio) could take place before the Munich conference.”

First Overseas Visits Since Political Turmoil

If the meeting takes place, it will be Cho’s first overseas visit since the political instability caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment. Despite the turmoil, South Korea, under the acting leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, has worked to reassure the international community of its diplomatic stability.

Key Issues to Be Discussed

During his potential meeting with Secretary Rubio, Cho is expected to address several important issues, including the US-South Korea bilateral alliance, the growing North Korean threat, and key economic concerns affecting South Korean businesses, particularly in the context of Trump’s policies.

Cho may also meet with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz during his Washington visit.

Using Multilateral Sessions to Strengthen South Korea’s Diplomacy

Cho could also use his participation in the Munich and G20 sessions to underscore South Korea’s commitment to major international issues and reinforce its diplomatic position.

“By actively participating in these meetings, we can demonstrate that we continue to function even under the acting leadership system,” another diplomatic source commented.