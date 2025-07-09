HDFC Bank ATM Robbed in Jeedimetla – CCTV Footage Under Police Scan

Hyderabad: In a daring heist, unidentified thieves broke into an HDFC Bank ATM centre in Markandeya Nagar, Jeedimetla, during the early hours of Wednesday and stole a cash box using a gas cutter. The criminals also damaged one of the two cash vending machines at the site.

ATM Machine Damaged, Cash Box Stolen

According to police reports, the suspects targeted the ATM centre in Markandeya Nagar, a suburb of Hyderabad, and used a gas cutter to access the cash compartment. Though the exact amount of money stolen is yet to be estimated, the incident has raised concerns over bank security infrastructure in the region.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues

Incident Discovered by Customers

The theft was discovered early in the morning when customers visited the ATM and found one of the machines damaged and inoperable. They immediately alerted both bank authorities and the local police.

The Jeedimetla police have registered a case and begun a thorough investigation. CCTV footage from the ATM centre and surrounding areas is being scrutinized to identify the culprits. Authorities believe this may be part of a larger pattern of ATM thefts that have occurred in the suburbs of Hyderabad in recent months.

Police Advise Banks to Strengthen ATM Security

Following the incident, the police have urged all banks to step up security measures. Officials warned that bankers who fail to follow security protocols may face penalties. The advisory includes:

Installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras

Alarm systems within ATM premises

within ATM premises Deployment of security personnel, especially during nighttime