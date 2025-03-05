Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Namastey London’ to Re-release on Holi

Mumbai: The iconic 2007 romantic comedy film Namastey London, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make a grand return to the big screen this Holi, on March 14, 2025. Fans of the film will once again get the chance to experience the unforgettable magic of the movie with its re-release, bringing back the charm of Akshay and Katrina’s on-screen chemistry.

Akshay Kumar shared the exciting news on his social media platform, Instagram, posting a motion poster of the film. The poster features him and Katrina with the song “Rafta Rafta” playing in the background, reminding audiences of the timeless romance that made the film a hit.

In his post, Akshay wrote: “Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!”

‘Namastey London’: A Blockbuster Return to the Silver Screen

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London features an ensemble cast, including Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen. The film is loosely based on the real-life story of Akshay Kumar’s friend and explores the emotional journey of Jasmeet, who is forced into a marriage with Arjun by her father during a trip to India.

However, after returning to London, Jasmeet expresses her desire to marry her boyfriend, Charlie Brown, creating conflict and romance. The film was a major box office success, grossing Rs. 71.40 crore worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing films of 2007.

Exciting New Projects for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar’s most recent release is Sky Force, a thrilling action drama based on India’s first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War. The film stars Veer Pahariya, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Ashwini Kalsekar, with the story inspired by Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge.

Celebrate the Magic of ‘Namastey London’ This Holi

Fans can look forward to reliving the iconic dialogues, beautiful songs, and the undeniable chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Namastey London when it re-releases on March 14, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to revisit a classic that continues to resonate with audiences over the years.