Akshay Kumar Reveals He Turned Down Lord Shiva Role Twice in ‘Kannappa’

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva in the upcoming pan-Indian epic Kannappa, has shared that he initially turned down the offer to portray the powerful deity twice before being convinced by Vishnu Manchu’s unwavering belief in his suitability for the role.

Akshay Kumar on Turning Down the Role

Speaking at an event in Mumbai to showcase the teaser of Kannappa, Akshay Kumar discussed his initial hesitation in accepting the role of Lord Shiva. He revealed, “At first, I wasn’t sure, and I turned down the offer twice. But Vishnu’s unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me.”

Akshay further expressed his excitement about the powerful story and the visual grandeur of the film, calling it a “visual masterpiece” and an “incredible journey” he was honored to be a part of.

Also Read: The Eye’ Starring Shruti Haasan to Open 5th Wench Film Festival

The Highly Anticipated Film Teaser Released

The teaser of Kannappa, which premiered at the event, provides a sneak peek into a narrative filled with devotion, sacrifice, and historical significance. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, the film promises to deliver an emotional and visual experience that combines traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques.

Vishnu Manchu on His Deep Connection to the Film

Vishnu Manchu, who stars as the titular character Kannappa, shared his personal connection to the story. “This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India. I’ve felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa,” he said.

Manchu highlighted the importance of the film’s message of unwavering faith and sacrifice, emphasizing that it transcends borders. He expressed immense pride in having renowned actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join the project, believing it will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh Reflects on Working with a Legendary Cast

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh spoke about the experience of working with such an esteemed cast. “Directing stalwarts like Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas was a wonderful experience. They are all extremely collaborative, bringing a lot of energy to their roles. Vishnu’s passion for this film has been infectious, and we are committed to ensuring this incredible story reaches people everywhere,” he said.

Kannappa: A Visual and Emotional Journey

With breathtaking visuals and an epic storyline, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The teaser, which has already garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival, will be available to the public on March 1. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.