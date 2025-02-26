‘The Eye’ Starring Shruti Haasan to Open 5th Wench Film Festival

Mumbai: The British psychological thriller The Eye, starring Shruti Haasan, will open the 5th Wench Film Festival, marking its India premiere. The film festival, dedicated to showcasing horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films, will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2025. Founded by Sapna Bhavnani, the festival promises an exciting selection of genre-defining films, and The Eye is set to be a captivating opening feature.

Shruti Haasan’s International Debut in ‘The Eye’

The Eye marks Shruti Haasan’s international debut as a leading lady. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the film tells the haunting tale of Diana, played by Haasan, who travels to a remote island to scatter the ashes of her late husband Felix, portrayed by Mark Rowley. As Diana seeks closure, her grief transforms into intrigue when she learns about the mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, an ancient practice that could bring Felix back at a dark and unsettling cost.

The film was shot on location in Athens and Corfu, adding an atmospheric depth to the eerie story.

Shruti Haasan Talks About the Film’s Indian Premiere

Excited about the Indian premiere of The Eye, Shruti Haasan shared her thoughts on the psychological thriller genre. “Psychological thrillers have always fascinated me. Being part of a story that delves into grief, human emotions, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting. Beyond the compelling storyline and high production quality, this project is special to me because it was created by an all-women-led production house, aligning with my passion for supporting women in the film industry,” she said.

Haasan also highlighted the film’s commitment to sustainable filmmaking practices, which is an essential aspect of the project. “We need to tell stories in a way that’s conscious of our impact on the environment,” she added.

Director Daphne Schmon Praises Shruti Haasan’s Performance

Director Daphne Schmon expressed her admiration for Shruti Haasan’s performance. “The Eye is both a tribute to Corfu, the island where my family is from, and a deep exploration of the psychological complexities of grief. The role of Diana required an actor who could bring emotional depth and authenticity to the character, and Shruti Haasan was the perfect fit. Her portrayal of grief, paranoia, and resilience is nothing short of remarkable,” Schmon said.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal Seeks Blessings at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga on Maha Shivratri

Produced by Fingerprint Content

The Eye has been produced by Fingerprint Content and is set to leave a lasting impact with its blend of emotional intensity and supernatural elements. The film is expected to be a standout feature at the 5th Wench Film Festival, drawing attention to Shruti Haasan’s remarkable international debut.