Akshay Kumar Shares Viral Hook-Step from ‘Sky Force’, Teases Fans with ‘You Know What’s Landing’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is no stranger to the world of memes, thanks to his iconic dialogues and unforgettable performances in films like Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Garam Masala, Welcome, and many others. With his latest release, Sky Force, now set to stream on Prime Video, the actor once again brought his unique flair to the internet by sharing a viral hook-step that has taken the social media world by storm.

Akshay Kumar’s Viral Hook-Step Video with Veer Pahariya

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video featuring himself and actor Veer Pahariya. The duo performed the viral hook-step from Sky Force, but this time, the video was sans the audio track, adding to the humor and charm. The video, posted in collaboration with Prime Video and Veer, was accompanied by the caption, “You know what’s landing. #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21”.

Fans React to the Hilarious Instagram Reel

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many reacting enthusiastically to the Instagram reel. One user humorously commented, “I can hear this reel,” while another added, “Why was I singing?”. The hook-step became a viral sensation during the release of Sky Force, although not for all the right reasons. The film’s PR campaign ensured that nearly every internet user saw Veer Pahariya performing the catchy dance to the song “Rang,” and it has since sparked countless memes.

Akshay Kumar on His Work Ethic and Criticism

In a recent conversation, Akshay Kumar addressed the criticism he often faces for his prolific film output. With four films a year, the actor’s passion for work has sometimes been misunderstood, with many accusing him of working purely for profit. Speaking to Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, Akshay defended his schedule, saying, “I have been told why I do four films a year, and that I should do only one film. If I just do one film, what should I do on other days? Many people tell others they work too much, lucky are those people who get work. In this day and age, so many people don’t get work, they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work.”

Sky Force to Stream on Prime Video

The much-anticipated Sky Force will be available to stream on Prime Video starting March 21. Fans can expect a high-flying action-packed adventure, alongside Akshay Kumar’s signature charm and energy.