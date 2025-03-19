Bangladesh Politics in Crisis: BNP Accuses Conspirators of Delaying Elections and Spreading Unrest

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised serious concerns over an alleged conspiracy to derail the party’s future, claiming that efforts are being made to ensure that it meets the same fate as the Awami League. This claim was made by BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas during an iftar event in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BNP Accuses Media of Negative Coverage

Mirza Abbas accused sections of the media of intentionally highlighting only the negative aspects of the BNP, especially accusing the party of extortion, while conveniently ignoring similar actions from other political groups, such as Jamaat-e-Islami. “Efforts are underway to ensure that BNP has the same fate as Awami League. Just notice – they do not write anything good about BNP. They only highlight the negative,” Abbas said, expressing frustration at the one-sided media coverage.

Abbas also stated that while certain political parties remain largely unmentioned in the media, BNP’s every action is magnified and presented in an exaggerated manner. Without naming specific parties, Abbas pointed out that the media was intentionally hiding crucial facts about these parties, focusing only on the BNP and inflating its flaws.

BNP Leadership Raises Concerns Over Government Instability

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also voiced his concerns about the state of the nation, accusing the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of fostering instability in Bangladesh. Rahman stated that conflicting remarks from government officials about the restoration of people’s rights had led to unrest across various regions of the country.

“We have been observing with concern that some officials within the government are making conflicting remarks regarding the restoration of people’s rights. As a result, unrest has spread across different regions,” Rahman said in a conference last month.

Doubts Over December Elections and Alleged Conspiracy to Delay Polls

In addition to the media and government concerns, the BNP has also expressed doubts regarding the possibility of holding national parliamentary elections in December. Senior leaders from the party have alleged that there is a deliberate “conspiracy” underway within the interim government to delay the elections, which is adding to the uncertainty in the country’s political landscape.

Fading Unity Among Opposition Parties

The unity that was once a hallmark of opposition parties in Bangladesh, especially seen during the ousting of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, seems to be dissolving. Several political leaders who had previously supported the interim government and its leader, Yunus, have begun to criticize him openly in recent months.

Over the last seven months, the country has faced significant political crises, and the BNP claims it has been the victim of a “conspiracy” to discredit the party. The BNP has also alleged being subjected to a “media trial” within the country, further adding to the growing tensions between the party and other political factions.

Uncertainty Looms Over Bangladesh’s Political Future

As political divisions deepen, the BNP’s allegations of conspiracy and media bias are raising serious questions about the fairness of the upcoming parliamentary elections. The political instability in Bangladesh continues to grow, and the outcome of the December elections remains uncertain, with ongoing allegations of a deliberate effort to manipulate the political process.