Akshay Kumar turns cheerleader for his ‘brother’ Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar showed some brotherly love for his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star Tiger Shroff, giving him a heartwarming shout-out on social media for his latest music video, “Bepanaah.”

Akshay Kumar Shares Praise on Instagram

Akshay took to his Instagram Stories to repost a clip from Tiger Shroff’s newly released track “Bepanaah,” and wrote a sweet note praising Tiger’s exceptional skills in action and dance.

The ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor wrote:

“When he is not killing it with action, he is setting the stage on fire with his moves. My brother, @tigershroff, doing what he does best. #Bepanaahh pyaar.”

From Co-Stars to Brothers: A Bond Beyond Films

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have developed a strong bond after working together on two major Bollywood films:

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” (2024) : A sci-fi action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar , where both actors played elite soldiers on a mission to save the nation.

: A sci-fi action thriller directed by , where both actors played elite soldiers on a mission to save the nation. “Singham Again”: Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop universe film brought the duo together again, cementing their on-screen synergy.

Their camaraderie goes beyond the screen. The two are often seen sharing fun banter, workout clips, and behind-the-scenes prank videos that reflect their genuine friendship.

Akshay on Tiger’s Fitness and Inspiration

Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined fitness routine, has frequently spoken about how Tiger’s dedication to fitness inspires him. In a post from last year, Akshay shared:

“Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.”

Tiger’s ‘Bepanaah’ Garners Love from Fans and Celebs Alike

Tiger Shroff’s music video “Bepanaah” has been trending online, praised for its catchy tune, slick choreography, and visual appeal. The video showcases Tiger’s signature dance flair and lean, athletic persona — traits that have made him a youth icon in Bollywood.

With support from a megastar like Akshay Kumar and a growing fan base, Tiger continues to rise as a multi-talented performer, bridging the gap between action, dance, and music.