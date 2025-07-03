Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic ‘Ramayana’ first glimpse promises a long due cinematic justice to Indian epic

Mumbai: The much-anticipated live-action adaptation of ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has unveiled its first glimpse, setting the stage for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions. The visual teaser, packed with high-quality CGI, has been crafted by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, the latter renowned for its work on Dune.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

as Yash as Lankesh (Raavan)

as Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita

as Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman

as Ravie Dubey as Laxman

A Historic Collaboration of Oscar-Winning Music Legends

For the first time in history, A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer — both Academy Award-winning composers — are coming together to score the film’s music. This musical partnership has elevated expectations for a powerful and emotional soundtrack.

Global Launch with Fan Screenings and Times Square Billboard Reveal

The teaser was launched globally, with fan screenings across nine Indian cities and an iconic Times Square billboard takeover in New York — marking one of the most ambitious promotional launches for an Indian film.

A Visionary Project by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG, with co-production by Yash, ‘Ramayana’ is envisioned as a two-part live-action cinematic universe.

Speaking about the vision, Namit Malhotra said:

“We’re not just retelling history — we’re introducing our legacy to the world. With cutting-edge visual effects and an international creative team, this version of Ramayana brings the scale and grandeur the epic truly deserves.”

Honouring Culture with Modern Storytelling

Director Nitesh Tiwari emphasized the cultural and emotional depth of the project:

“‘Ramayana’ carries the soul of our culture. It’s a story that transcends time, and we’ve aimed to present it with the reverence and cinematic scale it truly deserves.”

Hollywood Stunt Directors and Top Production Designers Onboard

The film’s action sequences and visual elements are being elevated by Hollywood’s best talent, including:

Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes)

(Avengers, Planet of the Apes) Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa)

Production design is being handled by:

Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin)

(Dune 2, Aladdin) Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland)

Release Timeline and Format

‘Ramayana’ is being shot in IMAX format and will be released globally in two parts: