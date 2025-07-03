Delhi High Court Orders Patanjali to Stop Ads Targeting Dabur Chyawanprash

New Delhi: In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has directed Patanjali Ayurved, led by Baba Ramdev, to immediately stop airing disparaging advertisements that allegedly target Dabur’s Chyawanprash, one of India’s most trusted Ayurvedic health supplements.

Court Slams Patanjali for Targeted, Misleading Advertisements

Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the case, issued the directive in response to a petition filed by Dabur India Limited. The petition claimed that Patanjali has been running malicious and defamatory advertisements, suggesting that Dabur’s Chyawanprash lacks authenticity and Ayurvedic credibility.

Patanjali’s advertisements reportedly implied that only their product is backed by classical Ayurvedic texts, while casting doubts over other brands like Dabur.

Dabur Alleges Damage to Brand Reputation

In its petition, Dabur stated that Patanjali’s campaign misleads consumers and directly harms its market reputation. The company added that it follows all regulatory standards and manufactures Chyawanprash in accordance with Ayurvedic principles.

Key claims made by Dabur in the petition include:

Patanjali’s ad falsely implies Dabur’s product is inferior or unauthentic

The ad structure confuses consumers

Patanjali claimed its Chyawanprash has 51 herbs , but Dabur’s testing found only 47 herbs

, but Dabur’s testing found only Allegations that Patanjali’s product contains mercury, potentially harmful for children

Dabur sought ₹2 crore in damages, citing harm to its goodwill and public image.

Court Orders Immediate Halt on Patanjali Ads

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Delhi High Court directed Patanjali to stop the ads immediately, stating they appear to be in violation of advertising ethics and could mislead consumers.

The judge observed that competitive advertising is allowed, but not at the cost of damaging a competitor’s reputation with misleading or unverified claims.

Next Hearing Scheduled for July 14

The case will now be heard on July 14, 2025, during which the court may further examine the authenticity of Patanjali’s claims and assess if the ads violate the Consumer Protection Act or advertising guidelines set by the ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India).

Background: Dabur vs. Patanjali in the Ayurveda Market

The rivalry between Dabur and Patanjali has grown more intense in recent years, especially in the Ayurveda and FMCG sectors. Patanjali’s aggressive marketing tactics and claims of “authentic Ayurveda” have often clashed with established players like Dabur, leading to multiple legal spats.