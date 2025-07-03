Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Launched: Price in India, Specs, Features and More

London / New Delhi: London-based tech startup Nothing, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, officially launched its latest flagship smartphone Nothing Phone 3 and its first over-ear headset, Nothing Headphone 1, at a global event titled “Come to Play”. The announcement marks Nothing’s boldest step yet into the premium tech segment, challenging giants like Apple and Samsung.

Nothing Phone 3: Price in India and Variants

The Nothing Phone 3 is the most premium smartphone the company has released so far:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage : ₹79,999

: ₹79,999 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: ₹89,999

The Phone 3 will be available in India starting July 15, 2025. Customers can avail 12-month no-cost EMI options via major retail stores like Vijay Sales and Croma.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 14 Series Launches in India Today: Expected Specifications, Features & More

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 introduces a new take on mobile design and innovation:

Display : 6.67-inch OLED screen

: 6.67-inch OLED screen Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 OS : Expected to ship with Android 16

: Expected to ship with Android 16 Camera : 50MP primary camera, reportedly “built for creators”

: 50MP primary camera, reportedly “built for creators” Design : Translucent back with Glyph Matrix lighting system

: Translucent back with lighting system Software Support: 7 years (5 years of OS updates + 2 years security patches)

The phone replaces the traditional Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Matrix, a visual communication system that could rival LED back displays like those on the ASUS ROG series.

Nothing Headphone 1: Price and Features

The company’s first over-ear headphones, Nothing Headphone 1, were also unveiled:

Price in India : ₹21,999

: ₹21,999 Introductory Price (July 15 only): ₹19,999

Headphone 1 Specifications:

Design : Retro-futuristic with squircle-shaped earcups , transparent casing

: Retro-futuristic with , transparent casing Colors : Available in black and white

: Available in and Buttons : Paddle control for playback and call management

: Paddle control for playback and call management Audio Jack : 3.5mm cable support

: 3.5mm cable support Audio Signature: Co-engineered with KEF Audio

The paddle-style button allows users to scrub, rewind, or skip tracks, giving a nostalgic nod to Walkman-era controls.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Predecessors: What’s New?

Compared to the Nothing Phone 2, which launched in July 2023 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13, the Phone 3 steps up significantly with:

A more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Long-term software support (7 years)

Enhanced visual elements with Glyph Matrix

Refined build using premium materials

Nothing’s Product Lineup in India (as of July 1, 2025)

Here’s a quick snapshot of Nothing’s smartphones currently available in India:

Nothing Phone 3a Pro : ₹27,378

: ₹27,378 Phone 3a (256GB) : ₹25,465

: ₹25,465 Phone 2a Plus : ₹21,327

: ₹21,327 Phone 2a (256GB) : ₹21,900

: ₹21,900 Phone 2 : ₹28,948

: ₹28,948 Phone 1 (256GB): ₹24,994

Final Thoughts: A Bold Leap Into Premium Territory

With the launch of Phone 3 and Headphone 1, Nothing is no longer just a disruptor — it’s now a serious contender in the premium tech space. Offering innovative design, long-term software support, and audio engineered in partnership with KEF, the company has clearly set its sights on consumers seeking creativity and craftsmanship.

Stay tuned for detailed reviews and hands-on impressions.