Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Launched: Price in India, Specs, Features and More
The announcement marks Nothing's boldest step yet into the premium tech segment, challenging giants like Apple and Samsung.
London / New Delhi: London-based tech startup Nothing, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, officially launched its latest flagship smartphone Nothing Phone 3 and its first over-ear headset, Nothing Headphone 1, at a global event titled “Come to Play”. The announcement marks Nothing’s boldest step yet into the premium tech segment, challenging giants like Apple and Samsung.
Nothing Phone 3: Price in India and Variants
The Nothing Phone 3 is the most premium smartphone the company has released so far:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹79,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: ₹89,999
The Phone 3 will be available in India starting July 15, 2025. Customers can avail 12-month no-cost EMI options via major retail stores like Vijay Sales and Croma.
Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features
Nothing Phone 3 introduces a new take on mobile design and innovation:
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED screen
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- OS: Expected to ship with Android 16
- Camera: 50MP primary camera, reportedly “built for creators”
- Design: Translucent back with Glyph Matrix lighting system
- Software Support: 7 years (5 years of OS updates + 2 years security patches)
The phone replaces the traditional Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Matrix, a visual communication system that could rival LED back displays like those on the ASUS ROG series.
Nothing Headphone 1: Price and Features
The company’s first over-ear headphones, Nothing Headphone 1, were also unveiled:
- Price in India: ₹21,999
- Introductory Price (July 15 only): ₹19,999
Headphone 1 Specifications:
- Design: Retro-futuristic with squircle-shaped earcups, transparent casing
- Colors: Available in black and white
- Buttons: Paddle control for playback and call management
- Audio Jack: 3.5mm cable support
- Audio Signature: Co-engineered with KEF Audio
The paddle-style button allows users to scrub, rewind, or skip tracks, giving a nostalgic nod to Walkman-era controls.
Nothing Phone 3 vs Predecessors: What’s New?
Compared to the Nothing Phone 2, which launched in July 2023 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 13, the Phone 3 steps up significantly with:
- A more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
- Long-term software support (7 years)
- Enhanced visual elements with Glyph Matrix
- Refined build using premium materials
Nothing’s Product Lineup in India (as of July 1, 2025)
Here’s a quick snapshot of Nothing’s smartphones currently available in India:
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro: ₹27,378
- Phone 3a (256GB): ₹25,465
- Phone 2a Plus: ₹21,327
- Phone 2a (256GB): ₹21,900
- Phone 2: ₹28,948
- Phone 1 (256GB): ₹24,994
Final Thoughts: A Bold Leap Into Premium Territory
With the launch of Phone 3 and Headphone 1, Nothing is no longer just a disruptor — it’s now a serious contender in the premium tech space. Offering innovative design, long-term software support, and audio engineered in partnership with KEF, the company has clearly set its sights on consumers seeking creativity and craftsmanship.
Stay tuned for detailed reviews and hands-on impressions.