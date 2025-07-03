Oppo Reno 14 Series Launches in India Today: Expected Specifications, Features & More

New Delhi: Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated Reno 14 Series in India today. The lineup is expected to include two models — Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G — both of which were previously launched in China in May 2025.

With powerful specs and sleek design, the Reno 14 Series aims to compete in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

Oppo Reno 14 Series: Models Likely to Launch

The Indian market is expected to get two models initially:

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

These devices are expected to feature specifications similar to their Chinese counterparts, offering top-tier performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and a refined software experience.

Also Read: Telangana Factory Inferno: Did Negligence Cost 40 Innocent Lives?

Reno 14 Series Processor and Performance

The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset .

is expected to be powered by the . The Reno 14 Pro, on the other hand, will likely feature the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

Both phones are expected to offer up to 16 GB of RAM, with storage options including 256 GB, 512 GB, and a massive 1 TB variant — ideal for power users and mobile content creators.

Software: Android 15-Based ColorOS 15

The Oppo Reno 14 Series is set to ship with Android 15 out of the box, layered with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15 interface. Users can expect smoother animations, enhanced privacy features, and better multitasking capabilities.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Display Details

Reno 14:

6.59-inch OLED display

Resolution: 1256 x 2760 pixels

1256 x 2760 pixels Refresh rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Peak brightness: 1,200 nits

1,200 nits Touch sampling rate: 240 Hz

Reno 14 Pro:

6.83-inch flat OLED display

Same 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and 240 Hz sampling rate

Both displays are expected to offer immersive viewing experiences and will be protected by Oppo Crystal Shield Glass for enhanced durability.

Key Features to Watch Out For

Ultra-slim bezels and premium design

High refresh rate for smooth gaming

Large storage variants up to 1 TB

Flagship-grade chipsets

Advanced camera features (expected)

Oppo Reno 14 Series India Price and Availability

While the official pricing will be revealed during the launch event today, industry sources speculate that the Reno 14 could start around ₹29,999, with the Pro variant possibly priced upwards of ₹39,999, depending on the storage variant.