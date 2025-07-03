Oppo Reno 14 Series Launches in India Today: Expected Specifications, Features & More
Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated Reno 14 Series in India today. The lineup is expected to include two models — Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G — both of which were previously launched in China in May 2025.
New Delhi: Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated Reno 14 Series in India today. The lineup is expected to include two models — Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G — both of which were previously launched in China in May 2025.
With powerful specs and sleek design, the Reno 14 Series aims to compete in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.
Oppo Reno 14 Series: Models Likely to Launch
The Indian market is expected to get two models initially:
- Oppo Reno 14 5G
- Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G
These devices are expected to feature specifications similar to their Chinese counterparts, offering top-tier performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and a refined software experience.
Also Read: Telangana Factory Inferno: Did Negligence Cost 40 Innocent Lives?
Reno 14 Series Processor and Performance
- The Oppo Reno 14 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.
- The Reno 14 Pro, on the other hand, will likely feature the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.
Both phones are expected to offer up to 16 GB of RAM, with storage options including 256 GB, 512 GB, and a massive 1 TB variant — ideal for power users and mobile content creators.
Software: Android 15-Based ColorOS 15
The Oppo Reno 14 Series is set to ship with Android 15 out of the box, layered with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15 interface. Users can expect smoother animations, enhanced privacy features, and better multitasking capabilities.
Oppo Reno 14 Series Display Details
Reno 14:
- 6.59-inch OLED display
- Resolution: 1256 x 2760 pixels
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz
- Peak brightness: 1,200 nits
- Touch sampling rate: 240 Hz
Reno 14 Pro:
- 6.83-inch flat OLED display
- Same 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and 240 Hz sampling rate
Both displays are expected to offer immersive viewing experiences and will be protected by Oppo Crystal Shield Glass for enhanced durability.
Key Features to Watch Out For
- Ultra-slim bezels and premium design
- High refresh rate for smooth gaming
- Large storage variants up to 1 TB
- Flagship-grade chipsets
- Advanced camera features (expected)
Oppo Reno 14 Series India Price and Availability
While the official pricing will be revealed during the launch event today, industry sources speculate that the Reno 14 could start around ₹29,999, with the Pro variant possibly priced upwards of ₹39,999, depending on the storage variant.