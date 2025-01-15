Akshay Kumar Welcomes Tabu on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Sets with a Warm Hug

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gave a heartfelt welcome to actress Tabu on the sets of their upcoming movie ‘Bhooth Bangla’. The two iconic actors shared a warm hug, sparking excitement among fans.

A Reunion After 25 Years

On Wednesday, the makers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ took to Instagram to share a picture of the reunion, where Akshay Kumar was seen extending a warm embrace to Tabu. The two Bollywood legends have previously worked together in the cult-classic ‘Hera Pheri’, and their reunion after more than two decades has fans eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry.

In the caption, the makers wrote, “Some things get better and iconic with time. @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur.”

Excitement Surrounding ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Since its announcement, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has created a buzz among moviegoers. The horror-comedy promises to be a unique and thrilling ride with a blend of humor and spooky elements. One of the film’s most anticipated aspects is its star-studded ensemble cast, which includes the reunion of the iconic team—director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Tabu.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. Written by Akash A Kaushik, with a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, the dialogues are penned by Rohan Shankar.

The current filming schedule is underway in Jaipur, with the release date slated for April 2, 2026.