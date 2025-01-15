Manisha Koirala Shares Her Life Mantra: ‘Setting a Goal Each Day’

Mumbai: Veteran actress Manisha Koirala is embracing life to the fullest, both personally and professionally. Known for her magnetic on-screen presence, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress is also keeping her social media game strong.

Recently, she shared glimpses of one of her productive days on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her vibrant lifestyle.

A Glimpse into Manisha Koirala’s Day

In one of the pictures, Manisha Koirala can be seen soaking in the winter sun, dressed in stylish attire. Another photo shows her working on her laptop while sipping on a beverage, suggesting she’s always engaged with her work. The last image has the actress facing the camera with a small backpack, hinting at an upcoming getaway. In the caption, Manisha shared her life mantra, writing, “Setting a goal each day..”

Manisha Koirala’s Adventure in Nepal

Earlier, Manisha posted photos from her trail in Nepal, where she explored the Annapurna range and visited the Ghandruk Museum. Donned in thick winter wear, she shared her excitement with her followers, saying, “Happy Sunday guys.. Today was very special! Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!!

The Annapurna range is stunning!” She continued, “Took a small hike around the village, explored the scenic trails, and took in the magnificent view. Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people.”

She further expressed her gratitude, stating, “As the day came to a close, watched the sunset over the Himalayas, feeling grateful for this unforgettable experience in Ghandruk! Kudos to the Gurung community for keeping the place clean despite the heavy flow of us tourists. If you ever get the chance to visit Ghandruk, take it! #Ghandruk #Nepal #Himalayas #Travel #Adventure.”

Overcoming Health Challenges

For those who don’t know, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. Since then, the actress has focused on living a healthy and fulfilling life, often sharing motivational insights with her fans.

Recent Projects

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she captivated viewers with her remarkable talent.