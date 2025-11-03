Akshaya Patra to Serve Midday Meals in Government Schools; CM Invited to Inaugurate Greenfield Kitchen

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward improving nutrition among schoolchildren, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has come forward to serve midday meals in all government schools of the Kodangal constituency. Representatives from the foundation met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and invited him to inaugurate the upcoming Greenfield Kitchen in Kodangal on November 14.

The state-of-the-art kitchen will be constructed on a two-acre site at N.K. Pally, near Kodangal, to prepare and distribute quality meals to thousands of students. While the Telangana government currently allocates ₹7 per student for the midday meal scheme, the Akshaya Patra Foundation will contribute significantly more—spending nearly ₹25 per student—to ensure nutritious and hygienic food. The additional expenditure will be met through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

This collaboration builds on the success of the breakfast program already running in the constituency since December last year. Under that initiative, about 28,000 students from 312 government schools receive free breakfast every morning. The program has earned widespread appreciation from both students and parents, setting a benchmark for other regions across the country.

The new Greenfield Kitchen is expected to further strengthen the state’s efforts to improve student welfare and educational outcomes through better nutrition.