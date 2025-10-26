Alert in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram village after sighting crocodiles

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has issued a public alert and launched an awareness drive in several villages along the Old Kollidam River after crocodiles were sighted in the region following heavy water discharge from the main Kollidam River.

Teams led by Forest Range Officer Vasanth Bhaskar, Forester Panneerselvam, and Forest Guard Anbumani visited villages including Velakkudi, Agaranallur, and Pazhaiyannallur on Saturday to warn residents and distribute pamphlets outlining safety measures.

The officials went door-to-door, cautioning people against entering canals, ponds, or low-lying water bodies where recent reports of crocodile movements had been made.

“We advised people not to enter or wash clothes in open waterbodies and to remain cautious, especially during the night,” said Forest Range Officer Vasanth Bhaskar.

“The rising water level has pushed several crocodiles into adjoining streams and flooded fields. Their movements have been noticed near the riverbanks and irrigation canals.

The Kollidam River, a major distributary of the Cauvery, has been carrying a high volume of surplus water released upstream due to the ongoing monsoon rain.

Forest officials believe that the sudden increase in water flow has displaced crocodiles from their usual habitats, forcing them closer to human settlements.

In addition to the wildlife alert, continuous heavy rain over the past five days has inundated several parts of Cuddalore district, including Chidambaram town.

Local officials reported that residential colonies and school campuses in low-lying areas have experienced waterlogging.

Adding to residents’ anxiety, five snakes were rescued from different parts of the town after they slithered into houses and classrooms seeking dry shelter. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Officer P. Manimaran, safely captured the reptiles and released them into nearby forest areas.

“The snakes were found at Chidambaram Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ramakrishna Higher Secondary School, a house near Annamalai University Agricultural College in Annamalainagar, another in VNS Nagar, and one in Malaikatti Street,” Manimaran said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid venturing into flooded areas, and report any sightings of wild animals to the Forest Department or local rescue teams.