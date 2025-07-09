Alia Bhatt’s Former Assistant Vedika Shetty Arrested for ₹76 Lakh Fraud

Mumbai: In a shocking development, Juhu Police have arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, former personal assistant to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on charges of embezzling over ₹76 lakh. The fraud reportedly targeted both Alia’s personal accounts and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd.

Fake Bills Used to Swindle Funds

According to reports, Shetty submitted fake bills and managed to siphon off more than ₹76 lakh from the accounts of Alia Bhatt and her film production house. The financial discrepancies were detected over a period of time, prompting an investigation.

Complaint Filed by Soni Razdan

The case came to light after Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan, filed a complaint earlier this year. Following the complaint, the Juhu Police began an investigation that ultimately led to Vedika Shetty’s arrest. The investigation is still underway, and further details are awaited.

As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor her team has released an official statement regarding the matter.

About Eternal Sunshine Productions

Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2021 with a vision to produce “happy films” that focus on real, warm, and timeless storytelling. The company’s debut film, Darlings, co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, was a critical and commercial success. It starred Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the ongoing controversy, Alia Bhatt remains busy with her upcoming films. She is currently shooting for Alpha, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

Alia will also reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Speaking about the film in a recent interview, Alia expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying:

“I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years.”

In addition, Alia is part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, there has been no official update on the film’s shooting schedule.