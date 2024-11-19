All Set for Maharashtra’s Assembly and Nanded Lok Sabha By-Polls

Mumbai: The Election Commission has completed all arrangements to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling in Maharashtra for the Assembly elections across 288 constituencies and the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election scheduled for tomorrow, November 20.

Also Read: “15 Minute Abhi Baakhi Hai”: Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Fiery Speech at Maharashtra Election Rally

The Maharashtra Police, in coordination with the Election Commission, has implemented various measures to create a secure environment for voters. The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra stated that the state shares a border of over 3,000 kilometers with six neighboring states—Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa—as well as the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. During the election period, these borders are under strict surveillance.

Interstate Coordination to Ensure Security

To maintain peace during the elections, interstate coordination meetings have been held at multiple levels, from police station in-charges to the Director General of Police. These meetings focused on sharing information related to crimes and criminal activities. Additionally, forces from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), SAP, and SRPF companies have been deployed across the state.

Voter Statistics and Polling Arrangements

According to official sources, a total of 4,136 candidates are contesting these elections. Over 9.7 crore registered voters, including 5 crore male voters, 4.68 crore female voters, and 6,101 transgender voters, will decide their fate.

The Election Commission has set up 100,427 polling stations equipped with 164,996 ballot units, 119,439 control units, and 128,531 VVPAT machines to facilitate the voting process.

Major Political Contests

The elections will see a direct contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance). Smaller parties like the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), BSP, AIMIM, and others have also thrown their hats into the ring, challenging the major coalitions.

Prominent leaders contesting include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP), Aaditya Thackeray (UBT), and others like Dhananjay Munde (NCP), Rohit Pawar (NCP), Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), and Prithviraj Chavan (Congress).

High-Profile Campaigns

The election campaigns witnessed prominent leaders addressing rallies and press conferences despite the heat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the star campaigners. Local leaders like Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar also played key roles in energizing their party workers and supporters.

Polling Materials and Security Deployment

Election materials were dispatched early this morning from district and taluka headquarters to their respective polling stations. Election officials are being transported to their designated locations to ensure smooth polling operations.

In the meantime, security has been ramped up across the state. Sensitive polling stations are being monitored by CRPF personnel to ensure transparent and peaceful elections. Police sources confirmed that several untoward incidents were reported during the campaign period in certain constituencies, but measures are in place to prevent disruptions during the polling process.