Ambedkar Jayanti Turns Political Battleground Over Minister’s Controversial Comment

Ranchi: A major political row has broken out in Jharkhand after State Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hassan allegedly stated that “Sharia comes first and then comes the Constitution,” during a televised interview about the Wakf Act debate. The remarks, widely circulated on social media, drew sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which demanded Hassan’s immediate removal from the state cabinet.

Minister Issues Clarification, Says Statement Misunderstood

Responding to the backlash, Minister Hafizul Hassan retracted and clarified his comments on Monday. “I only said Sharia (Quran) lies in our heart, and the Constitution is in our hands,” Hassan explained, adding that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar gave backward communities constitutional rights like reservation, which empowered them.

“The Constitution is a tool for all of us,” Hassan said, attempting to downplay the controversy. He cited the symbolic presence of Ambedkar’s statues across India, holding the Constitution, as a sign of national reverence for constitutional values.

BJP Slams Minister, Calls Statement ‘Anti-National’

Senior BJP leader and Dhanwar MLA Babulal Marandi strongly criticized the minister and called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren to immediately sack him. Speaking at an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Giridih, Marandi said,

“It is clear now that the people of Congress and JMM, who carry a copy of the Constitution claiming to be its protectors, are making a mockery of it.”

Marandi also warned of street protests if Hassan remained in the cabinet, stating the remark was “an unforgivable offence” and “anti-national” in nature. He demanded the JMM-Congress alliance publicly clarify their stance on Hassan’s statement.

Congress Defends Minister, Calls BJP Reaction ‘Unnecessary’

The Congress Party, a key member of the ruling coalition, dismissed BJP’s criticism as politically motivated. Party spokesperson Kishorenath Shahdeo defended the minister, stating:

“The minister is holding a constitutional post and believes in the Constitution. He was merely trying to express the cultural importance of the Quran to his community.”

Shahdeo accused the BJP of blowing the issue out of proportion for political gain ahead of elections.

Political Temperatures Rise Ahead of Upcoming Polls

The controversy has intensified the political climate in Jharkhand, especially with the INDIA alliance and BJP sharpening their positions ahead of upcoming elections. While the BJP frames the incident as a constitutional crisis, the ruling parties argue it is an attempt to polarize voters and distract from real issues.