10,000 Indian Hajj Pilgrims Saved After Saudi Portal Reopens — What Changed Overnight?

New Delhi: In a major relief for Indian pilgrims, the Saudi Hajj Ministry has agreed to reopen the Haj (Nusuk) Portal for Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), allowing an additional 10,000 pilgrims to proceed with their Hajj journey in 2025. The decision follows high-level intervention by the Government of India, after CHGOs missed crucial Saudi deadlines.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) confirmed the development in an official statement on Tuesday and issued urgent directions to all CHGOs to complete the required procedures without delay.

CHGOs Failed to Meet Contractual Deadlines

According to MoMA, the CHGOs were unable to finalise contracts for Mina camps, transportation, and accommodation services in time — despite repeated reminders. As a result, the Saudi authorities initially revoked access to certain zones in Mina previously allocated to private tour operators, placing thousands of pilgrim applications at risk.

10,000 Pilgrims Rescued After Times of India Report and Govt Intervention

The issue gained national attention after a Times of India report revealed that nearly 52,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims were left in limbo. Prompted by this, the Indian government engaged in diplomatic talks with Saudi authorities, leading to the re-opening of the Haj Portal specifically for CHGOs to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims, based on current availability in Mina.

Hajj 2025: India Gets Quota of 1.75 Lakh Pilgrims

Under the Haj Policy 2025, India has been allocated a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As per this policy:

70% of pilgrims will travel under the Hajj Committee of India .

will travel under the . The remaining 30% quota will be managed by private Haj Group Organisers (HGOs).

Senior Indian Officials Visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj Preparations

To oversee preparations, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary at MoMA, along with Joint Secretary CPS Bakshi, visited Jeddah last week. Earlier this year, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also visited Saudi Arabia (Jan 11–14, 2025), where he:

Signed the Bilateral Agreement for Hajj 2025 .

. Attended the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition .

. Held bilateral meetings with Saudi dignitaries to streamline pilgrim arrangements.

According to official estimates, Hajj 2025 is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, depending on the moon sighting that marks the start of Zil-Hajj, the final month of the Islamic calendar.