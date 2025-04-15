Lebanese President Reaffirms Army’s Role in South, Calls for Continued US Support

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has reaffirmed the Lebanese army’s commitment to maintaining security in southern Lebanon, particularly in areas vacated by Israeli forces. Speaking during a meeting with Paul Grove, senior staff member of the US Senate Appropriations Committee, Aoun emphasized the army’s full engagement in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“The Lebanese army is fully engaged in the villages and towns from which Israeli forces have withdrawn,” Aoun stated, noting that troops are actively confiscating weapons and ammunition — a move he said demonstrates the army’s capability to ensure public safety.

Resolution 1701: Ensuring Stability in Southern Lebanon

Passed in 2006, UN Security Council Resolution 1701 brought an end to the 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel. The resolution mandates the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, and a ban on unauthorized weapons and armed groups in the area.

US Support Remains Crucial

President Aoun expressed gratitude to the United States for its “continued assistance to the Lebanese army and public institutions.” He called on the US Senate to strengthen its support, especially for Lebanon’s military and security services.

Paul Grove reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Lebanon, pledging continued aid across the military, education, and social sectors.

Washington Pushes for Reforms and Disarmament

On April 7, a delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon, led by Edward Gabriel, delivered a message from Washington emphasizing the need to disarm Hezbollah and implement critical reforms to unlock further financial support.

US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus echoed these points during a recent visit to Beirut, stressing that disarmament and reform are prerequisites for broader international assistance.

Ceasefire Holding, But Tensions Remain

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire brokered by the US and France has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel, ending over a year of hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict. Despite the truce, the Israeli military continues near-daily airstrikes in Lebanon, citing threats from Hezbollah.

Israeli forces also remain stationed on five hilltops along the Lebanese border — a move that Lebanese officials say violates the ceasefire agreement.