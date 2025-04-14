Play with Fire and You’ll Burn: Hasina’s Ominous Warning to Yunus

Dhaka: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a scathing attack on Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus, accusing him and the interim government of aligning with foreign forces and plotting to destabilize the country. Her strong words come amid growing political tensions and allegations of conspiracy.

Hasina Issues Fiery Warning to Interim Government

Speaking from her current residence in India, Hasina cautioned Yunus with a stern remark: “If you play with fire, it will burn you too.” She accused the interim government of dishonoring the country’s historical struggle and erasing the legacy of the Mukti Joddhas (freedom fighters).

“We had built Mukti Joddha Complexes in all districts to preserve the memory of our liberation struggle. Now they are being burnt down. Can Dr. Yunus justify this?” Hasina questioned.

US Awami League Backs Hasina’s Return

Also Read: Gaza Hospital Bombed: Egypt Demands Immediate Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Strike

The controversy comes just days after Dr. Rabbi Alam, Vice President of the US Awami League, stated that Sheikh Hasina would return as Prime Minister and called on current advisers to step down. He hinted at foreign influence and accused the current regime of deviating from the nation’s democratic path.

🇧🇩 Concern Over National Symbols and Freedom Fighters

Hasina also condemned efforts to erase symbols of the liberation war, noting that those responsible were acting under foreign influence. She stressed that the sacrifices of the freedom fighters must not be undermined for political gain.

Bangladesh Political Climate Heats Up

With the next general elections approaching, the political atmosphere in Bangladesh is becoming increasingly volatile. Hasina’s remarks are expected to ignite further debate and could potentially mobilize supporters of the Awami League both domestically and internationally.