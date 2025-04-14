Gaza Hospital Bombed: Egypt Demands Immediate Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Strike

Cairo: Egypt has strongly denounced the recent Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, labeling the attack as a “grave violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms.” The condemnation was issued through an official statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Egypt Demands End to Israeli Assaults and Urgent Humanitarian Access

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry urged an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The statement also called for the expedited delivery of humanitarian aid and relief assistance to the besieged enclave, where the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate.

“Egypt calls on the international community to take immediate and tangible actions to stop the hostilities, especially in light of global efforts toward de-escalation and the reinstatement of a ceasefire agreement,” the statement added.

Israel Justifies Strike, Says Hamas Used Hospital as Base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency issued a joint statement earlier, claiming the airstrike targeted “a Hamas command and control center” situated within the hospital compound. According to Israeli authorities, Hamas operatives were using the hospital facility to coordinate military operations.

A hospital staff member, speaking anonymously to Xinhua, confirmed that an evacuation warning had been issued shortly before the strike. The airstrike caused significant damage to the hospital’s surgical operations department and its oxygen generation unit, severely impacting medical services.

Gaza Conflict Death Toll Continues to Rise

The airstrike follows the collapse of a ceasefire agreement that had been in effect in January 2025. Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18 after ceasefire negotiations with Hamas reached an impasse.

According to health authorities in Gaza, the ongoing conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 50,944 Palestinian deaths and 116,156 injuries.