Revanth Reddy Invites More US Investments into Telangana’s Growth Mission

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the strong and growing bond between Telangana and the United States, stating that both regions share a spirit of resilience and progress. Speaking at the US National Day celebrations organized by the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said:

“The United States has the spirit of never accepting defeat. Telangana shares a similar spirit — striving for growth, strength, and lasting friendships.”

Telugu Language Flourishing in the US, Says CM

The Chief Minister noted the deep cultural ties between the Telugu people and the United States, adding that the Telugu language is among the fastest-growing languages in America. He recalled the establishment of the US Consulate in Hyderabad in 2008 during a previous Congress-led government, and appreciated the contributions of US Consul General Jennifer Larson.

Jennifer Larson: Hyderabad is a Model of US-India Collaboration

At her third and final US National Day celebration in Hyderabad, Consul General Jennifer Larson praised the city’s role in US-India innovation and cooperation:

“Hyderabad exemplifies the strength of the US-India relationship through its innovation and collaboration. Together, we are solving global challenges.”

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan K. Andrews echoed her sentiments, stating:

“The US-India relationship is grounded in shared democratic values and mutual respect. This year’s theme reflects our joint vision for a brighter, progressive future.”

Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision of a $3 Trillion Telangana Economy by 2047

Unveiling his long-term vision, CM Revanth Reddy announced Telangana’s ambitious goals under the “Telangana Rising” strategy:

$1 trillion economy by 2035

$3 trillion economy by 2047

He emphasized that achieving this vision would require stronger support and investment from the United States, especially in sectors like trade, commerce, and innovation.

Call for American Investments in Telangana

Highlighting Hyderabad’s strategic potential, the Chief Minister invited American companies and investors to actively participate in the state’s growth: