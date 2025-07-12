Harish Rao Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana on Krishna Water Share

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Friday challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to convene a special session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to hold a detailed debate on the river water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He asserted that the BRS is ready for such a discussion, with the only condition being that microphones not be muted and the House not be abruptly adjourned during their speeches.

Harish Rao Criticizes Government’s ‘Coverpoint Presentations’ on River Disputes

Harish Rao made the remarks during a press meet after meeting Justice P.C. Ghose, who is heading the judicial commission on Kaleshwaram project barrages. He dismissed the recent PowerPoint presentations by the state government on Krishna and Godavari rivers as “coverpoint presentations”, accusing the Congress of attempting to whitewash decades of betrayal against Telangana.

‘Permanent Allocation vs Temporary Utilisation Misunderstood by CM’

Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s recent statements, Harish Rao said the CM misrepresented a 299:512 TMC water-sharing ratio as a permanent agreement approved by the previous BRS government.

“Annual water usage is decided by the Krishna River Management Board. Permanent distribution is under the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s jurisdiction. CM Revanth is confusing temporary utilisation with permanent allocation,” he said.

He also questioned:

“If KCR had approved a permanent agreement, why would he demand a redistribution of Krishna waters based on Telangana’s 68% catchment area? Why would he push for Section 3?”

Telangana’s Water Rights Being Undermined: Harish Rao

Harish Rao stressed that Telangana’s rightful claim is 763 TMC of Krishna waters, and criticized Congress leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy for suggesting 573 TMC is sufficient.

“Such statements are nothing short of a betrayal of Telangana’s interests. Our lawyers are fighting for justice while the ruling party weakens our case,” he stated.

BRS Demands Transparency, Accountability in Water Allocation Talks

With water sharing issues at the center of the AP–Telangana interstate dispute, the BRS is pushing for open debate and clarity in the allocation process. Harish Rao urged the state government to act responsibly and refrain from politicizing facts for public perception.