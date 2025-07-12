Telangana: Jobless B.Tech Graduate Dies by Suicide Amid Job Struggles

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old unemployed software engineer allegedly died by suicide near Chityal Railway Station in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, in a tragic reminder of the growing mental health and unemployment crisis among India’s youth.

Victim Identified as Akhil Rupani

The deceased has been identified as Akhil Rupani, a native of Nereda village in Chityal Mandal. According to local police and eyewitness reports, Akhil jumped in front of the Narayanadri Express train near Chityal Railway Station on Friday morning.

Struggled with Unemployment and Depression

Akhil had completed his B.Tech degree and briefly worked at a software company in Hyderabad. However, dissatisfied with the low salary and lack of career growth, he returned to his village around a year ago.

Despite several attempts to secure a better job in the IT sector, Akhil remained unemployed. His continued job rejections and financial instability reportedly led him into deep depression and mental distress, which eventually drove him to take the extreme step.

Family and Locals in Shock

Family members and local residents expressed shock and grief over the incident. According to them, Akhil was quiet and reserved in recent months, and his declining mental state had become evident. Authorities have registered a case, and the body has been sent for a postmortem.

Need for Mental Health and Employment Support

This tragic case highlights the urgent need for mental health awareness, especially among job-seeking youth, and the importance of providing career counseling, skill development, and emotional support.

Experts are urging the government to implement targeted employment assistance programs and establish accessible mental health services to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future.