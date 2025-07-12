Warangal Hospital’s Shocking Lapse: Wrong Corpse Handed Over for Last Rites
Warangal: In a shocking case of medical negligence, staff at Warangal’s MGM Hospital mistakenly handed over the wrong body to the family of a deceased road accident victim, causing emotional trauma and public outrage.
Mistaken Identity at the Mortuary
The deceased, identified as Kumaraswamy from Mailaram village in Rayaparthi Mandal, was undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital after being severely injured in a road accident. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
However, in a serious lapse, hospital mortuary staff handed over the body of another deceased person to Kumaraswamy’s family for final rites.
Shocking Discovery During Funeral
It was only when family members reached the cremation ground to perform Kumaraswamy’s last rites that they realized the body was not his. The family immediately alerted others, confirming a grave mistake had occurred.
Hospital Staff Attempted to Cover Up
According to sources, instead of immediately reporting the mix-up, MGM staff were allegedly trying to swap the bodies quietly to avoid public embarrassment or legal complications. The attempt to cover up the incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the deceased’s relatives and the local community.
Demand for Action Against Negligent Staff
Kumaraswamy’s relatives have expressed deep anger over the negligence and demanded strict disciplinary action against those responsible. They claim the mishandling reflects poor protocols and lack of accountability at the government-run hospital.
Public Outrage and Call for Accountability
The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for better mortuary management systems, staff training, and supervision in public healthcare facilities. Citizens and activists are calling on health authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and implement reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.