What Happened to Our Schools? Only 83 Students on Average per School in Telangana

Hyderabad: Government schools across Telangana are facing a serious decline in student enrollment. As per recent data, the average number of students per school in the state is just 83, and specifically in government schools, it drops to 72.

More concerning is the existence of 2,097 schools with zero enrollment, where around 2,000 teachers are still employed — raising questions about resource allocation and system inefficiencies.

Also Read: Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Hindi Language Remark, Labels It “Shameful”

Stark Contrast with Global Education Systems

While Telangana’s government schools struggle with declining numbers, international benchmarks show far higher student enrollments per school:

USA: Average of 514 students per school

Average of 514 students per school China: 639 in primary schools and 895 in high schools

639 in primary schools and 895 in high schools UK: 281 in primary and 989 in secondary schools

These statistics highlight how Telangana has more schools but far fewer students, indicating a misalignment in infrastructure and demand.

Overproliferation of Private Schools Adds to the Crisis

One of the major reasons for the fall in government school enrollment is the uncontrolled licensing of private schools by the Education Department. On average, 300 new private schools are being granted permission each year, diverting students from public institutions.

Shocking Numbers: Thousands of Schools With Fewer Than 10 Students

As of January 2025, the situation is as follows:

Schools with only 1 student : 53

: 53 2 students : 142 schools

: 142 schools 3 students : 183 schools (with 183 teachers)

: 183 schools (with 183 teachers) 4 students : 247 schools

: 247 schools 5 students : 280 schools

: 280 schools 6 students : 310 schools

: 310 schools 7 students : 329 schools

: 329 schools 8 students : 296 schools

: 296 schools 10 or fewer students: 4,314 schools

Despite such low student numbers, 3,326 teachers are employed in these underpopulated schools, putting a strain on public education resources.

Urgent Need for Policy Reform in Public Education

The data calls for immediate and strategic reforms in the public education sector. From merging low-enrollment schools to reassessing teacher deployment and regulating the growth of private schools, the government must take swift action to improve quality and access to education.