Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Hindi Language Remark, Labels It “Shameful”

Hyderabad: A political war of words has erupted between actor-politician Prakash Raj and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, following the latter’s comments on the Hindi language at a recent public event. The Janasena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, issued a sharp response through a video, defending his statement and calling out Prakash Raj for hypocrisy.

Pawan Kalyan’s Remarks at State Language Golden Jubilee

On Friday, Pawan Kalyan attended the State Language Department’s Golden Jubilee celebrations held in Hyderabad as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, he remarked:

“If our mother tongue is our mother, Hindi is like our elder mother. Learning Hindi doesn’t mean we lose our identity. In fact, it makes us stronger.”

Prakash Raj Responds with Criticism on Social Media

Soon after, Prakash Raj took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Pawan’s statement. Sharing a clip of the speech, he commented:

“To stoop to this level and sell out? Disgusting. #JustAsking”

The tweet quickly gained traction, drawing both criticism and support from users.

Janasena’s Strong Rebuttal to Prakash Raj

In a direct response, Janasena Party released a counter-video targeting Prakash Raj, captioning it:

“This is what selling out looks like, Prakash Raj.”

The video emphasized that learning other languages and respecting them does not equate to selling out. The party defended Pawan Kalyan’s stance, stating that honoring other languages does not threaten one’s mother tongue or cultural identity.

Janasena Questions Prakash Raj’s Film Career Choices

Janasena also pointed out Prakash Raj’s extensive film career in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema, questioning whether he would have been able to work across industries without learning other languages.

“If learning another language is wrong, how did Prakash Raj act in so many film industries? Would he be able to speak like this today without that?” the party asked.

Language Debate Sparks Political and Cultural Conversation

This controversy has sparked a larger debate on the role of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, and the balance between linguistic pride and national integration. While Pawan Kalyan’s supporters defend his multilingual appreciation, critics argue that regional identity should not be compromised.