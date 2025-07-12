Secunderabad Bonalu 2025: Traffic Diversions Announced for July 13–14

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for residents of the city, especially those commuting in and around Secunderabad, in light of the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations scheduled from July 13 to July 15.

The annual festival, which draws thousands of devotees, will lead to major road closures and traffic diversions in key areas of Secunderabad for two days. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Key Roads to be Closed During Bonalu Celebrations

As part of the traffic management measures, the following roads will be completely closed during the event:

From Mahankali Temple to Tobacco Bazar and Hill Street Colony Road

Subhash Nagar and Bata X Road to Rocher Bazar and Secunderabad

Mahankali Temple to Adivyya X Road

Mahankali Temple to General Bazar Road

These restrictions are put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the festival processions and to maintain public safety during the religious celebrations.

Traffic Police Recommend Alternate Routes

In the advisory, the Hyderabad Traffic Police urged motorists and residents to opt for alternative routes to reach their destinations between July 13 and 15. A detailed traffic map showing closed roads and diversions has been released to help the public navigate effectively.

Authorities have also asked the public to cooperate with the traffic personnel deployed across the affected areas and avoid unnecessary travel near the Mahankali Temple zone during the peak hours of the festival.

Bonalu Festival Expected to Attract Huge Crowds

The Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu is a major religious event in Telangana and particularly in Secunderabad. Devotees from across the state gather to participate in the colorful rituals, offerings, and processions. Given the scale of participation, traffic control becomes essential to manage both vehicular flow and pedestrian movement.