Ambedkar’s vision for country neglected by Congress, says PM Modi

Khajuraho: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of ‘disrespecting’ Dr B.R. Ambedkar and not giving him ‘credit’ for his vision for the country’s progress and his achievements.

Addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s historical city Khajuraho, PM Modi said the Congress always sidelined Dr Ambedkar’s vision for the country. He said the party only gave credit to the members of one family.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project, said Dr Ambedkar was the first leader who gave a vision for ‘Jal Shakti’ after the country became free from British rule.

“Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar had realised the problem of water and he had given a vision for Jal Shakti. But, he wasn’t given credit for his vision and his achievements. Congress always disrespected Dr Ambedkar and gave all credit to one family,” PM Modi said.

He further stated that Dr Ambedkar was aware that without water the country can’t progress. “Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee decided to take Dr Ambedkar’s vision for Jal Shakti forward and therefore, he dreamed of a river interlining project. However, after 2004, the project got derailed,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s statement came at a time when BJP and Congress are indulging in a war of words over the recent speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River linking national project, the country’s first interlinking of rivers project under a national perspective plan. This project aims to provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families.

PM Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He laid the foundation stone of 1153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings. These buildings will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at the local level.

Further, PM Modi inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project established at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

In his address at the public gathering, PM Modi said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed growth in the past year under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He said the people of Madhya Pradesh have shown their trust in the BJP because of the good governance of the BJP government. “An analysis should be done on the governance system in BJP-ruling states and the other parties. I believe that BJP ruling states will be on top of good governance,” PM Modi said.

He said that during the Congress regime, projects used to be announced but most of those projects remained on paper for decades. He said the BJP government introduced every project after considering the future of the country.

“I have observed that several projects announced 30-40 years ago, could not be completed. On the side, the BJP government believes in 100 per execution. This is the basic difference between Congress and BJP’s governance system,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he would request the learned people, who are experts in analyzing, should study the 75 years (after Independence) of governance. “…Evaluation should be done once. 100-200 parameters of development, public interest, and good governance should be determined, and then check and analyse the work that was done where Congress, Left and Communists ran the governments and wherever BJP got the opportunity to run the government… I say with confidence that wherever BJP has got the opportunity to serve in the country, we have broken all the old records and have succeeded in carrying out the works of public interest, welfare and development… We toil day and night to make the dreams of freedom fighters come true…”

He criticised Congress, accusing it of not paying attention to the water crisis in Bundelkhand and other parts of the country.