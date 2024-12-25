PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 49,000 Crore Ken-Betwa River-Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 49,000 crore Ken-Betwa river-linking project today in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

This landmark initiative is part of the government’s efforts to address critical water scarcity and improve agricultural and economic conditions in the region.

Scheduled to arrive at Khajuraho Airport by 12:30 p.m., PM Modi will travel to Chhatarpur to officially launch the project. This event coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who envisioned the national river-linking initiative back in 2002.

Ken-Betwa River-Linking Project: Transforming Bundelkhand’s Water Landscape

The Ken-Betwa project is India’s first river-linking venture under the national river interlinking policy. Its primary goal is to alleviate the perennial drought and migration issues faced by the Bundelkhand region, which spans parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. By linking the Ken and Betwa rivers, the project aims to create sustainable water resources to address these challenges.

The initiative will provide irrigation to over 8.11 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 59,000 hectares in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting around seven lakh farmers. It will also stabilize existing irrigation facilities, ensuring better agricultural productivity in both states. Furthermore, the project is expected to offer a reliable drinking water supply to 44 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, enhancing the quality of life for millions.

Key Features of the Ken-Betwa Project

Hydropower Generation: The project will generate a total of 130 MW of power, including 103 MW from hydropower and 27 MW from solar energy, contributing to sustainable energy solutions for the region. Restoration of Heritage Ponds: As part of its comprehensive water management strategy, the Ken-Betwa project will restore 42 Chandela-era heritage ponds. This initiative will enhance groundwater levels and help maintain a balance in the local ecosystem. Support for Wildlife and Forest Ecosystems: The Daudhan Dam, a crucial component of the project, will be constructed on the Ken River within the Panna Tiger Reserve. The dam will supply drinking water to wildlife throughout the year, contributing to the conservation of the forest ecosystem. Additionally, it will mitigate the flooding risks in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district. Underground Irrigation System: One of the unique features of the Ken-Betwa project is its underground pressurised pipe irrigation system, which is considered the largest of its kind in the country. This cutting-edge system will help improve irrigation efficiency and reduce water wastage.

A Vision Realized: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Dream

The Ken-Betwa river-linking project is a realization of the vision put forth by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who laid the foundation for the national river-linking initiative in 2002. Prime Minister Modi’s government has taken steps to turn this ambitious plan into a reality, promising to bring significant economic development, prosperity, and progress to the Bundelkhand region.

Statements from Officials on the Project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed enthusiasm about the project’s impact on the state, stating, “Bundelkhand will see new dimensions of development, prosperity, and progress. This historic event is a step forward in ensuring a brighter future for the people of the region.”

CM Yadav also highlighted the scale of the project, noting that Ken-Betwa is the largest irrigation project in the country, designed to bring life-changing water management solutions to the region.

Environmental and Societal Benefits

In addition to its agricultural and irrigation benefits, the Ken-Betwa project is expected to restore natural ecosystems and support biodiversity. The Daudhan reservoir will ensure a stable water supply for wildlife in the Panna Tiger Reserve, ensuring their survival in challenging times.

By addressing water scarcity issues and improving agricultural infrastructure, the project is also poised to reduce migration from Bundelkhand, making the region more self-sufficient and economically vibrant.