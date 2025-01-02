Business

Ambuja Cements-Adani merger receives no objection letter from stock exchanges

Ambuja Cements Ltd has received an observation letter with 'no objection' from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 'no adverse observations' from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with regards to merger with Adani Cementation Ltd.

Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 13:56
Ambuja Cements-Adani merger receives no objection letter from stock exchanges
Ambuja Cements-Adani merger receives no objection letter from stock exchanges

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements Ltd has received an observation letter with ‘no objection’ from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ‘no adverse observations’ from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with regards to merger with Adani Cementation Ltd.

The proposal for a merger between Adani Cementation and Ambuja Cements had received approval from the board in June 2024.

AMBUJA CEMENTS Ambuja Cements-Adani merger receives no objection letter from stock exchanges

According to the stock exchange circular on January 1, “The Scheme remains subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals and of the respective shareholders and creditors (where applicable) of the companies involved in the scheme.”

Also Read: Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from Knesset 

“Based on the draft scheme and other documents submitted by the Company, including undertaking given in terms of Regulation 11 of SEBI Regulations, 2015, we hereby convey our “No objection” in terms of Regulation 37 of SEBI Regulations, 2015, to enable the Company to file the draft scheme with NCLT,” read the circular.

Adani Group‘s cement arm, Ambuja Cement, is poised for robust growth. The company has set an ambitious goal of reaching 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2028.

By this move, Ambuja Cements is set to boost efficiency, enhance competitive strength and simplify compliance processes.

ADANI2 Ambuja Cements-Adani merger receives no objection letter from stock exchanges

To achieve this target, Ambuja Cement acquired Orient Cement Ltd (OCL) at an equity value of Rs 8,100 crore in October last year. The company announced the acquisition of 46.8 per cent shares of OCL from its current promoters and certain public shareholders and the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd, Penna Cement Industries Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd, has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 88.9 MTPA, with 20 integrated cement manufacturing plants, 20 cement grinding units and 12 bulk terminals across the country.

Ambuja Cements shares were trading at Rs 545.60, up 1.30 per cent, on Thursday.

Tags
Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 13:56

Related Articles

Sensex Soars Over 1,200 Points, Auto and IT Stocks Lead the Rally

Sensex Soars Over 1,200 Points, Auto and IT Stocks Lead the Rally

2 January 2025 - 14:18
Indian Stock Market Update: Nifty Holds Above 23,700 Amid Mixed Sectoral Trends

Indian Stock Market Update: Nifty Holds Above 23,700 Amid Mixed Sectoral Trends

2 January 2025 - 09:57
India’s Coal Production Records 5.3% Growth in December 2024, Reaching 97.94 Million Tonnes

India’s Coal Production Records 5.3% Growth in December 2024, Reaching 97.94 million Tonnes

1 January 2025 - 20:00
Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

1 January 2025 - 19:53
Back to top button