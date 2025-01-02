Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from Knesset 

Tel Aviv: Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has announced his resignation from the Knesset, less than two months after being dismissed from his ministerial role, local media reported.

Gallant made the announcement on Wednesday evening, criticising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for undermining national security. Despite his resignation, Gallant stated that he would remain a member of Netanyahu‘s Likud party.

In a statement reported by Israeli media, Gallant credited himself for his political and military contributions, claiming he had “partially” dismantled the military capabilities of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

As a former defence minister, he also took responsibility for Israel’s handling of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the ongoing war, The Times of Israel reported.

Reflecting on his service, Gallant highlighted his 35 years in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), a decade as a Knesset member, and two years as Defence Minister, which he described as “dramatic.”

He indicated that his political career was far from over and suggested a potential return to challenge for the party leadership.

“As a member of the Likud movement, I will continue to fight for the movement’s path. My path is the Likud path, and I believe in its principles and trust its members and voters. Since I voted for the Likud party for the first time in my life and was a partner in Menachem Begin’s revolution, I have remained loyal to the movement’s national and ideological path,” Gallant stated.

He accused Netanyahu and current Defence Minister Israel Katz of jeopardising national security by endorsing a law that codifies military exemptions for a large portion of the ultra-Orthodox community. Gallant argued that enlisting the ultra-Orthodox was a “military necessity.”

Gallant also expressed concerns over the government’s judicial overhaul, which he called a “clear and immediate danger” to Israel. He mentioned that he had warned of this risk prior to the October 7 attacks.

Additionally, he criticised the government for failing to secure the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. “There can be no victory until they are brought back home,” he said.

Following his speech, Gallant submitted his resignation to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Since his dismissal by Netanyahu on November 5, Gallant had been absent from several key coalition votes, including a critical budget-related bill passed on Tuesday. Netanyahu had to leave his hospital bed post-surgery to ensure the bill’s passage amidst dissent from far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition members.

Local media reports also suggest that Gallant is expected to be replaced in the Knesset by Abed Afif, a representative of the Druze minority. Afif, who held the 44th spot on the Likud party list in the 2022 elections, would become the only Druze lawmaker in the governing coalition.