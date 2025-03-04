Amid Karnataka Congress Infighting, DK Shivakumar Meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing infighting within Karnataka Congress, State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The 20-minute meeting has attracted attention due to recent statements regarding Shivakumar’s political future.

Shivakumar Responds to Moily’s Remarks on Chief Ministership

The meeting gained significance following remarks by former Union Minister and ex-Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, who asserted that no one could prevent Shivakumar from becoming the Chief Minister. MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, further claimed that the state Congress chief would assume the Chief Minister’s position in December and lead the party in the next Assembly elections.

Shivakumar Clarifies Meeting’s Purpose

Speaking to media after the meeting, Shivakumar addressed the speculations, stating: “Kharge is our national president, and if I do not respect him, then who else should I respect?” He added, “Am I supposed to go to the BJP office instead? I am overseeing the construction of our new office and have sought his availability for the ground-breaking ceremony. Nothing beyond this was discussed.”

CM Siddaramaiah Responds to Infighting

In response to Moily’s comments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that he would follow the instructions of the Congress high command. He emphasized that the statements made by Moily and other leaders were of no importance, stating, “The decision of the party high command is important, and we will abide by it.”

Shivakumar Stresses Unity Amid Speculation

Shivakumar also clarified that Kharge had directed party members not to discuss the issue of a change in the state’s Chief Ministership. Regarding Moily’s remark, Shivakumar noted that it was simply the opinion of the former Union Minister.

BJP Reacts to Political Developments

BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra weighed in on the political developments, interpreting Moily’s statement as an indication that Shivakumar may soon become the Chief Minister, signaling swift political changes in the state.

Controversial Remarks and Holy Dip

Shivakumar’s recent holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj and his praises for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have sparked controversy, raising eyebrows within Congress circles.