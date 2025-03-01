Karnataka: Five Devotees Visiting Male Mahadeshwara Hills Killed in Road Accident

Chamarajanagar: Five devotees on their way to Male Mahadeshwara Hills lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Chikkindewadi village, located in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, on Saturday.

Head-on Collision Between Car and Truck

The incident occurred when the car carrying the devotees collided head-on with a truck. All five occupants of the car, including two women, were killed in the crash. Although the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, police believe the victims are from Mandya district, based on the car’s registration number.

Cause of the Accident

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding may have caused the accident. The force of the head-on collision was so intense that it sent the car into an adjacent agricultural field, where it spun multiple times, resulting in the tragic deaths of all five occupants.

Severity of the Impact

The impact of the collision was severe enough to shear off a nearby tree. The car was left completely mangled, making it difficult for authorities to extricate the bodies, which were trapped within the wreckage. The road in the area is known for its numerous curves and dangerous turns, which could have contributed to the accident.

Police Investigation

The Kollegal Rural Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to look into the causes of the tragic accident.

Previous Road Accidents in Karnataka

This incident adds to a series of tragic road accidents in Karnataka. On February 6, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in an accident in the Yadgir district of Karnataka. Earlier, on January 22, at least 14 people, including three students, were killed and 25 others injured in two separate incidents in the Karwar and Raichur districts.