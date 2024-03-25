Amir, Imad in 29-Man Squad for Pakistan Army Training Camp; UAE’s Usman Khan Also Included”

The anticipation for the 2024 T20 World Cup escalates as former Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who recently announced their comebacks from retirement, find themselves in the spotlight once again. Both players have been named in the 29-man squad for the training camp with the Pakistan Army, ahead of the much-awaited tournament in the Caribbean and the USA.

Amir and Wasim, who showcased their prowess in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), have returned to the national fold after bidding adieu to international cricket earlier. Their stellar performances in the recently concluded PSL season have earned them spots in the squad for the upcoming training camp, where they will hone their skills under the guidance of the Pakistan Army.

Joining them is UAE-based batter Usman Khan, whose inclusion has raised eyebrows due to his status as a UAE player in domestic leagues. Despite his Pakistani heritage, Usman had previously expressed doubts about representing Pakistan due to logistical challenges, including obtaining no-objection certificates from the Emirates Cricket Board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is swiftly processing the necessary paperwork to facilitate Usman’s involvement with the national team, highlighting their intent to integrate him across all formats. However, Usman’s participation remains uncertain pending official clearance and resolution of logistical hurdles.

The squad, which also features seamer Haris Rauf reinstated into the contract list, reflects Pakistan’s strategic preparations for the T20 World Cup. With talented individuals like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan among others, Pakistan aims to assemble a formidable unit capable of clinching glory on the global stage.

As the training camp gears up at Kakul from March 26 to April 8, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the resurgence of Pakistan’s cricketing prowess under the mentorship of the Pakistan Army.

In other cricketing news, New Zealand is set to embark on a tour of Pakistan for a five-match T20I series starting in April, further adding to the excitement in the cricketing fraternity.