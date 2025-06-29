Amit Shah Inaugurates Turmeric Board in Telangana, Calls It a Game-Changer

Telangana: In a major boost to India’s turmeric farming sector, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Sunday. This milestone move aims to enhance turmeric quality, increase farmer income, and position India as a global turmeric leader.

A Long-Awaited Demand Fulfilled

The inauguration was attended by top BJP leaders including Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP K. Laxman, and Nizamabad MP D. Arvind.

The Turmeric Board, a long-standing demand of farmers in the region, was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key promises during the 2019 elections. BJP Telangana shared on X (formerly Twitter) that ₹200 crore has been allocated to the board for research, quality improvement, and export support.

Political Significance

The board’s establishment holds strong political relevance, as D. Arvind’s 2019 victory over K. Kavitha, daughter of then CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was largely driven by the demand for a turmeric board. Re-elected in 2024, Arvind emphasized delivering on this promise.

National Impact on Turmeric Trade

India is the world’s largest turmeric producer, and the Nizamabad-based board will serve as a central hub to drive innovation, exports, and farmer welfare. Experts believe this will help standardize turmeric quality, enhance pricing mechanisms, and boost global competitiveness.