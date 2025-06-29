Telangana BJP to Elect New State President on July 1 Amid Key Political Shift

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect a new state president on Tuesday, July 1, replacing the current leader G. Kishan Reddy. The leadership change comes at a critical time as the state gears up for local body elections, expected before September 2025.

BJP Presidential Election: Process and Timeline

According to party sources, the official notification for the internal election will be issued on Sunday, followed by the filing and scrutiny of nominations on Monday. The election, if required, will take place on July 1, with the results to be declared the same day. The newly elected Telangana BJP president is likely to assume office immediately.

The BJP’s national leadership is expected to nominate a consensus candidate, potentially leading to an unopposed election, a practice seen in other state-level transitions within the party.

High-Stakes Transition Ahead of Local Body Elections

The leadership transition comes as the Telangana High Court has mandated local body elections before September. The BJP views this organizational change as a strategic move to boost grassroots strength and electoral readiness.

Lobbying among factions has intensified, with veteran BJP leaders pushing for a candidate aligned closely with the party’s core ideological values, expressing caution over new entrants who have caused internal disruptions in the past.

Balancing Experience with Inclusivity: BJP’s Approach

A senior BJP leader, referring to recent internal conflicts including controversial statements like support for “urban Naxals,” highlighted the national leadership’s intent to balance party loyalists and new faces. The party appears to be applying lessons from Andhra Pradesh, where assigning key roles to outsiders backfired as they switched allegiances.

Backward Classes (BC) Representation Likely to Play Key Role

With 42% reservations in local polls being a significant factor, sources suggest the BJP may choose a Backward Classes (BC) leader as the new state president. This move could enhance the party’s appeal among key voting blocs, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

BJP’s Larger Strategy in Telangana

The appointment of a new president is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening BJP’s position in Telangana ahead of the local elections and the 2029 general elections. It also aligns with the party’s national reorganization efforts currently underway.

As BJP eyes a stronger foothold in the state, the new leadership is expected to reshape the party’s organizational structure, voter outreach, and grassroots mobilization efforts.