Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-Year Film Journey
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to celebrate his son, Abhishek Bachchan, as he completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. The emotional tribute reflected a proud father's admiration for his son’s dedication, growth, and diverse contributions to Indian cinema.
Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to celebrate his son, Abhishek Bachchan, as he completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. The emotional tribute reflected a proud father’s admiration for his son’s dedication, growth, and diverse contributions to Indian cinema.
Table of Contents
Big B Bows to Abhishek’s Versatility
On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a fan tribute video that highlighted Abhishek’s iconic roles across genres. The video montage, titled “Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan”, praised Abhishek for his wit, comic timing, and impressive range of characters.
Reacting to the post, Big B wrote in Hindi:
Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Phase-II Not Approved Yet as Centre Finds Missing Details in Plan
“Is variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai.”
(“I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I am his father, and for me, my son Abhishek is worthy of praise.”)
Amitabh Bachchan Hints at Abhishek’s Upcoming Projects
In another tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared updates about Abhishek’s upcoming films. He wrote:
“Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein release hone waali hai… aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai… pehla din film King ki shooting… My blessings Bhaiyu… love and more. And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon… my prayers ever.”
This confirms that Abhishek has multiple projects lined up, including:
- “Kaalidhar Laapata”, premiering on Zee5 on July 4
- A new film titled “King”, currently in production
- Another completed project, soon to be released
Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-Year Bollywood Journey
Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s “Refugee”, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with performances in:
- Yuva
- Bunty Aur Babli
- Sarkar
- Dhoom series
- Delhi-6
- The Big Bull
- Happy New Year
- I Want to Talk
Known for seamlessly balancing intense drama with comic brilliance, Abhishek continues to evolve as an actor and a producer.
A Moment of Pride and Legacy
The tribute from Amitabh Bachchan not only reflects a father’s pride but also highlights the strength of the Bachchan legacy in Indian cinema. With exciting projects ahead, fans are eager to witness what Abhishek Bachchan brings to the screen next.