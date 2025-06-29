Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-Year Film Journey

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to celebrate his son, Abhishek Bachchan, as he completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. The emotional tribute reflected a proud father’s admiration for his son’s dedication, growth, and diverse contributions to Indian cinema.

Big B Bows to Abhishek’s Versatility

On his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a fan tribute video that highlighted Abhishek’s iconic roles across genres. The video montage, titled “Celebrating 25 years of @juniorbachchan”, praised Abhishek for his wit, comic timing, and impressive range of characters.

Reacting to the post, Big B wrote in Hindi:

“Is variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai.”

(“I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I am his father, and for me, my son Abhishek is worthy of praise.”)

Amitabh Bachchan Hints at Abhishek’s Upcoming Projects

In another tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared updates about Abhishek’s upcoming films. He wrote:

“Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein release hone waali hai… aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai… pehla din film King ki shooting… My blessings Bhaiyu… love and more. And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon… my prayers ever.”

This confirms that Abhishek has multiple projects lined up, including:

“Kaalidhar Laapata” , premiering on Zee5 on July 4

, premiering on A new film titled “King” , currently in production

, currently in production Another completed project, soon to be released

Abhishek Bachchan’s 25-Year Bollywood Journey

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s “Refugee”, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with performances in:

Yuva

Bunty Aur Babli

Sarkar

Dhoom series

Delhi-6

The Big Bull

Happy New Year

I Want to Talk

Known for seamlessly balancing intense drama with comic brilliance, Abhishek continues to evolve as an actor and a producer.

A Moment of Pride and Legacy

The tribute from Amitabh Bachchan not only reflects a father’s pride but also highlights the strength of the Bachchan legacy in Indian cinema. With exciting projects ahead, fans are eager to witness what Abhishek Bachchan brings to the screen next.