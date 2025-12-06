Amor Hospitals Perform Miraculous Surgery After Iron Rods Pierce Worker’s Chest

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Amor Hospitals saved the life of a 42-year-old construction worker, Naveen Kumar, after he suffered a severe fall from the third floor of an under-construction building and was impaled by iron rods that pierced through the left side of his chest.

Naveen was rushed to the hospital on November 22 in a critical, unconscious state. Two iron rods had penetrated his chest and had to be removed by the trauma team. He arrived with dangerously low blood pressure at 50/30 mmHg, unrecordable oxygen saturation, massive blood loss estimated at 2–3 litres, a ruptured left lung, and an open chest wound exposing the lung and heart.

Doctors immediately placed him on ventilator support, initiated emergency resuscitation, and began rapid blood transfusion. A CT trauma protocol confirmed extensive thoracic injuries, after which he was shifted urgently to the operating theatre.

Surgeons performed an emergency thoracotomy. The left upper lobe of the lung, which was completely destroyed, had to be surgically removed. Due to continuous bleeding, Naveen’s blood pressure dropped further during surgery, requiring sustained transfusions. With only one functional lung remaining, the team adopted lung-protective ventilation techniques while carefully preventing brain injury during prolonged hypoxia.

Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, Ortho Oncology Surgeon and Managing Director of Amor Hospitals, said, “This was one of the most challenging trauma cases we have handled. Naveen’s condition was extremely critical, and timely coordination between our emergency, surgical, anaesthesia, and critical care teams ensured his survival. His recovery reflects the strength of rapid intervention and advanced trauma care.”

Naveen showed extraordinary improvement after surgery. He was weaned off the ventilator within 48 hours, began walking shortly after, and had all drains removed without complications. He was discharged on November 28, conscious, stable, and mobile without assistance. At his follow-up today, he was declared fully fit to resume daily activities.

The surgical team included Dr. Kalyan and Dr. Poojitha, with emergency support from Dr. Nandeep and Dr. Ashok. Critical care specialist Dr. Prathyusha and anaesthetist Dr. Jagadeesh also played key roles in the life-saving procedure.

Amor Hospitals continues to strengthen its position as a regional leader in advanced multidisciplinary emergency and trauma care.

