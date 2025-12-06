IndiGo Flight Chaos Peaks: Nigerian Woman Creates Dramatic Scene at Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai / New Delhi: The nationwide crisis involving indigo flights have intensified as large-scale cancellations continued for the fifth consecutive day, leaving thousands of passengers frustrated, stranded, and desperate for clarity. The ongoing disruption has severely impacted domestic air travel, creating chaos at major airports across the country.

Amid this turmoil, a dramatic incident unfolded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when a Nigerian woman caused a major uproar at the indigo service counter. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing widespread attention.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had been struggling with repeated flight cancellations and eventually lost her patience. She was seen shouting in frustration at the IndiGo counter, and in a moment of anger, climbed onto the top portion of the counter while expressing her outrage at the airline staff.

The woman also voiced her grievances in her native language and urged fellow passengers to speak up about the inconvenience they were facing. Surprisingly, many passengers present at the airport supported her, raising their own concerns over the continuous cancellations and lack of proper communication from the airline.

Official sources revealed that around 400 flights were cancelled today across at least four major airports, further stranding thousands of travellers who had already been waiting in long queues for hours.

Passengers allege that IndiGo is neither providing clear information nor arranging proper alternatives, leaving them confused and helpless. Meanwhile, the airline’s management has yet to issue a detailed or satisfactory explanation for the ongoing disruptions.

Travellers fear that if the situation continues unchecked, the aviation sector may face even greater disorder in the coming days.