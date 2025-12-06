Kamineni Hospital Doctors Save Man After Glass-Coated Kite String Slices Neck

Hyderabad: A software engineer narrowly escaped a life-threatening injury when a glass-coated kite string, locally known as manja, cut through his neck while riding his bike in Gurramguda. Thanks to the swift actions of Kamineni Hospital doctors, the severed blood vessels were successfully reattached in emergency surgery.

Karthik, riding with his fiancée towards Nagole, was traveling at a moderate speed of around 40 km/h when the sharp string suddenly tightened around his neck. The thread cut through his skin despite him wearing a helmet, severing the upper blood vessels and muscles in his neck. Fortunately, the deeper major vessels and airway remained unharmed, preventing a more critical outcome.

A passerby quickly noticed the bleeding and rushed him to Kamineni Hospital, where Consultant Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr. Rishith Battini and his team immediately assessed the severity of the injury. “Our first priority was controlling the bleeding, but it wasn’t fully successful. We quickly shifted him to the operating room and, within 30 minutes, reattached the severed blood vessels and repaired the neck muscles. He also had cuts on his fingers while trying to remove the manja. His fiancée sustained minor injuries near the neck and eye,” Dr. Rishith said.

The surgical team, including Junior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Syed Mazhar Ali, Chief Cardiac Anaesthetist Dr. Suresh Kumar, and Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Ravali Sade, played a crucial role in the successful outcome.

Karthik later revealed that the person who first helped him was, in fact, a doctor from Kamineni Hospital. “A doctor passing by noticed me, applied pressure on the wound using his handkerchief, and tried to stop nearby autos to get me to the hospital. When none stopped, he took me on his own bike to Kamineni. I only realized later that he was a doctor from the hospital,” Karthik said.

Dr. Rishith Battini warned of the dangers posed by glass-coated manja, even before the Sankranti festival. “These strings are extremely hazardous. Authorities must enforce strict control, or more life-threatening accidents will occur, especially with commuters and bikers,” he said.