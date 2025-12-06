Bomb threat emails trigger flight disruptions at Hyderabad airport; 69 IndiGo services cancelled

Hyderabad: A series of bomb threat emails sent to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad near Hyderabad Airport customer support on December 5 and 6 created significant disruption in flight operations, prompting heightened security measures and precautionary cancellations.



On December 6, a threat email was received for British Airways flight BA 277 operating from Heathrow to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely at 0525 hours, after which security agencies initiated standard safety protocols, including thorough checks of the aircraft and passenger baggage.

Another threat email, the same day, targeted the Kuwait Airways flight KU 373 from Kuwait to Hyderabad. Following the alert, the flight returned to its departure airport as a precaution.



A day earlier, on December 5, Air India flight AI 2879 from Delhi to Hyderabad received a similar threat via email. The aircraft landed safely at 2045 hours, and all mandated security procedures were carried out.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced the cancellation of 69 flights scheduled for December 6 as part of operational adjustments amid the heig

htened alert. This includes 26 arrivals and 43 departures at Hyderabad.



Airport authorities, CISF, and law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance and are investigating the source of the threat emails. Enhanced security measures remain in place to ensure passenger safety, airport sources said.