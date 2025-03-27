Andhra Pradesh Braces for Severe Heatwave: 47 Mandals on High Alert

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a severe heatwave alert for 47 mandals across the state, warning residents to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to soar.

Severe Heatwave Alert Across Multiple Districts

According to APSDMA Managing Director R. Kurmanadh, extreme heatwave conditions are expected to impact several regions on Thursday. The affected mandals include:

Srikakulam district: 13 mandals

13 mandals Vizianagaram district: 14 mandals

14 mandals Parvathipuram Manyam district: 11 mandals

11 mandals Kakinada district: 4 mandals

4 mandals East Godavari district: 2 mandals

2 mandals Anakapalle district: 2 mandals

2 mandals NTR district: 2 mandals

This warning comes as Andhra Pradesh experiences a significant rise in temperatures, affecting both urban and rural populations.

Record-Breaking Temperatures in Key Regions

On Wednesday, several regions in Andhra Pradesh recorded extreme temperatures, signaling the severity of the heatwave:

Siddavatam (YSR district): 40.8°C

40.8°C Kammarachedu (Kurnool district): 40.7°C

40.7°C Nindra (Chittoor district): 40.1°C

40.1°C Manganellore (Tirupati district): 40.0°C

These temperatures are significantly above the seasonal average, creating health risks for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Impact of Heatwave on Public Health and Safety

A prolonged heatwave can lead to several health complications such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke. The APSDMA has advised residents to take the following precautions:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcoholic beverages.

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcoholic beverages. Avoid Direct Sunlight: Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM. Wear Light Clothing: Use loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to stay cool.

Use loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to stay cool. Use Cooling Methods: Utilize fans, air conditioners, or wet cloths to regulate body temperature.

Possible Thunderstorms and Safety Advisory

Despite the intense heat, untimely summer rains and thunderstorms are also expected in certain areas. Kurmanadh cautioned residents against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms to avoid lightning strikes, a common hazard during unpredictable weather patterns.

Government’s Preparedness and Measures

The Andhra Pradesh government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed district authorities to:

Set up temporary shelters and cooling centers in heatwave-affected regions.

Ensure adequate water supply in both urban and rural areas.

Provide emergency medical support for those suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Increase public awareness through local media campaigns about the risks and preventive measures for heatwaves.

Climate Change and Rising Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh

Experts believe that climate change is a significant contributor to rising temperatures in Andhra Pradesh. Increased deforestation, urbanization, and industrial activities have led to higher heat retention in cities and towns, exacerbating the impact of heatwaves.