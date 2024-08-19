Andhra Pradesh | CM Naidu inaugurates 15 industrial projects

Tirupati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to industrialists to focus on reducing product and logistics costs. Stating that Andhra Pradesh is more logistics cost-effective with better connectivity, the Chief Minister invited industrialists to invest in AP and make Sri City as best economic zone and best infrastructure zone.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 15 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 1,570 crore, with the potential to create 8,480 jobs.

He also laid foundation for seven new projects worth Rs 900 crore with a potential of 2,740 jobs. Additionally, five companies signed MoUs today, promising an investment of Rs 1,213 crore and the creation of 4,060 jobs.

At the round table conference, the CEOs congratulated him on his resounding victory in the Assembly Elections and conveyed their enthusiasm for his new term, expressing confidence in the implementation of industry-friendly policies under his leadership.

In response, the Chief Minister said “It’s always a pleasure to interact with CEOs who play a crucial role in job creation and economic growth. By driving industrial success, they contribute to the economy helping government run welfare schemes, contributing to the overall development of the State.”

Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that AP aims to become a leader in product-perfect manufacturing, ensuring zero poverty, and promoting Telugu entrepreneurs globally. He asked the industry stakeholders to participate in achieving this goal. (NSS)