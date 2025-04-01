Andhra Pradesh: Knife Attack After Speeding Advice: Three Youths Injured
A youthful altercation turned violent when one individual, Salmana, attacked three others with a knife after they advised him to slow down his bike. The incident occurred in Kammapuram area, Kadapa district, in Andhra Pradesh.
Incident Details
According to local reports, Salmana was speeding through the area on his bike when three young men – Sohail, Subhash, and Riyaz – suggested he slow down for safety. Salmana, enraged by the suggestion, pulled out a knife and attacked the three youths.
The attack left all three victims injured, and they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents for medical treatment.
Police Action
Upon receiving the report, the local police arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and filed a case against Salmana. According to the authorities, Salmana was apprehended and taken into custody. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Stay tuned for further updates on this incident in Kadapa.