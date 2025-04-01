Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Arrest Woman in Digital Arrest Fraud Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested K Rithika (46), a realtor from Kompally, for her alleged involvement in a digital arrest fraud case.

Authorities revealed that she was previously linked to 32 fraud cases across India, including three in Telangana.

Fraudulent Scheme: How Victims Were Tricked

According to police, Rithika and her associates posed as officials from CBI, CID, and the Cyber Crime Department to deceive victims. They contacted individuals via social media and internet calls, avoiding traditional phone networks to prevent tracking.

Using fear tactics, they falsely accused victims of serious crimes such as money laundering, human trafficking, and terror activities, demanding large sums of money to “clear” their names.

Hyderabad Victim Loses ₹3.5 Lakh

The fraud came to light after a Hyderabad resident lost ₹3.5 lakh to the scam and reported it to the police. While several suspects were arrested earlier, Rithika was apprehended on Monday following further investigation.

Police Action & Warning to Public

Authorities are continuing their probe into the network behind the scam. The Cyber Crime Police have urged citizens to stay cautious of online threats and avoid making payments to unknown individuals claiming to be law enforcement officials.