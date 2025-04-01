Business
Sensex Plunges Over 1,100 Points Amid US Reciprocal Tariff Concerns
Indian frontline indices declined sharply on Tuesday, dragged by IT and financial service stocks, amid concerns over the upcoming US reciprocal tariffs from April 2.
Table of Contents
Market Performance
At 11:05 AM:
- Sensex: Down 1,136.25 points (-1.47%) at 76,260.90
- Nifty: Down 283.70 points (-1.21%) at 23,231.20
Midcap & Smallcap Impact
- Nifty Midcap 100: Down 359.10 points (-0.69%) at 51,313.35
- Nifty Smallcap 100: Down 99.35 points (-0.61%) at 15,997.15
Sectoral Performance
- Nifty IT Index: Down over 2%
- Top Lagging Sectors: Financial services, pharma, metal, realty, and auto
Top Gainers & Losers
Gainers
- IndusInd Bank
- Zomato
- Nestle
- ITC
- Bharti Airtel
Losers
- Bajaj Finserv
- Infosys
- HDFC Bank
- Axis Bank
- Bajaj Finance
- HCL Tech
- TCS
- Sun Pharma
Expert Insights
According to Krishna Appala of Capitalmind Research, market sentiment remains cautious due to global headwinds.
“Potential tariff announcements and their economic fallout remain key concerns influencing sentiment.”
Near-term volatility is expected due to global factors, but India’s strong domestic market supports a positive long-term outlook. Experts suggest that assets like gold could act as a portfolio stabilizer rather than a tactical play.
Global Market Trends
- Asian Markets: Mostly in the green (Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong)
- US Markets: Recovered from a seven-month low and closed with a 1% gain on Monday
Institutional Investments
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs): Net sellers on March 28, selling equities worth ₹4,352 crore
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs): Continued buying for the second day, purchasing equities worth ₹7,646 crore