Sensex Plunges Over 1,100 Points Amid US Reciprocal Tariff Concerns

Indian frontline indices declined sharply on Tuesday, dragged by IT and financial service stocks, amid concerns over the upcoming US reciprocal tariffs from April 2.

Market Performance

At 11:05 AM:

Sensex : Down 1,136.25 points (-1.47%) at 76,260.90

: Down (-1.47%) at Nifty: Down 283.70 points (-1.21%) at 23,231.20

Midcap & Smallcap Impact

Nifty Midcap 100 : Down 359.10 points (-0.69%) at 51,313.35

: Down (-0.69%) at Nifty Smallcap 100: Down 99.35 points (-0.61%) at 15,997.15

Sectoral Performance

Nifty IT Index : Down over 2%

: Down Top Lagging Sectors: Financial services, pharma, metal, realty, and auto

Top Gainers & Losers

Gainers

IndusInd Bank

Zomato

Nestle

ITC

Bharti Airtel

Losers

Bajaj Finserv

Infosys

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

Bajaj Finance

HCL Tech

TCS

Sun Pharma

Expert Insights

According to Krishna Appala of Capitalmind Research, market sentiment remains cautious due to global headwinds.

“Potential tariff announcements and their economic fallout remain key concerns influencing sentiment.”

Near-term volatility is expected due to global factors, but India’s strong domestic market supports a positive long-term outlook. Experts suggest that assets like gold could act as a portfolio stabilizer rather than a tactical play.

Global Market Trends

Asian Markets : Mostly in the green (Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong)

: Mostly in the (Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong) US Markets: Recovered from a seven-month low and closed with a 1% gain on Monday

Institutional Investments